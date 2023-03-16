Residents relieved from scorching heat

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The residents had not seen Sun for the entire day on Thursday due to unseasonal rain. Heavy rain was reported in the city and in the surrounding areas. Chikalthana Meteorological department has recorded 3.8 mm of rainfall till evening. Six out of the sixteen days in March have reported cloudy weather and incessant rainfall. It is estimated that crop losses have been incurred on more than 3,000 hectares of land in the district. The atmosphere all over became chilly. Rain with lighting was experienced since early morning in the city. Later, mild drizzling was experienced. The heavy rain lashed the city in the afternoon. The department has predicted that cloudy weather will continue on Friday and Saturday.

The unseasonal rains have caused losses to the Rabi crop in the district regularly in the past five years. In 2020, 2021, and 2023, the losses were maximum. This year, the losses on around 4,000 hectares of land have been estimated.