Varad Ganesh Mandir: Various religious programmes throughout the month

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various religious programmes started from Tuesday at Varad Ganesh Temple in Samarthnagar on the occasion of Adhik Masa. Mass Sahastravartan are taking place every day, and a resolution of one lakh Avartans of Atharvashirsha has been set in a month. On the first day, on Tuesday, retired divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar performed the Sankalp puja.

Shri Ganesh Sabha has organized various religious programmes in Varad Ganesh temple till August 20. On Tuesday, Dr Mangala Vaishnav held a discourse on ‘Ramdas Karunashtake’. Mass sahastravartan will be held from 9 am to 12 pm every day for a month. In all, 33 hosts have been appointed for this. Daily pooja and sankalpa are being done. Shri Ganesh Sabha president Prakarsh Pinge said that there is a resolution of one lakh avartans in a month.

30 bhajani mandals in competition

Prasad was distributed to 125 people on the first day. Bhajan competition will be held from July 20 to 26. Over 30 Bhajani Mandals have participated in this programme.