Resolution to start women's agricultural college in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The executive council of Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth has unanimously approved the establishment of a women's agricultural college in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The proposal was recommended to the agricultural council for further approval. MLC Satish Chavan had raised the issue during the winter session and agriculture minister Abdul Sattar had announced the establishment of the college. The district already has several agricultural centres and research projects, with ample land available for the college.