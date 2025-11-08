Resolve internal disputes to make PES even bigger: Minister Shirsat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“For the education of weak and backward students, a visionary leader like Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar laid the foundation of People’s Education Society (PES). He created a big institution which should be continued. Resolve internal disputes to make this institution even bigger, and grant the status of Nalanda University,” said Sanjay Shirsat, the Social Justice Minister and District Guardian Minister

Shirsat was speaking in a programme organised on Saturday to felicitate him for providing Rs 500 crore to PES from the Government. PES president Dr S P Gaikwad felicitated him with a citation in the presence of the Bhikkhu Sangh on the ground of PES Engineering College in the evening.

Kunal Varale and Preshit Rudrawar presented melodious Bhim songs before the program started.

Bhadant Satyapal also graced the event.

“I have been considering myself lucky since the day PES was approved with Rs 500 crore. I really feel like saying Namaskar and Jai Bhim to Babasaheb,” he said.

MLC Vikram Kale, who was the chief guest, expressed regret by saying, ‘It is not right to talk about the internal dispute in PES’. Taking the same thread, the Social Justice Minister appealed to resolve the dispute among themselves.

Shirsat told many incidents of providing Rs 100 crore for the hostel, Rs 50 crore for the beautification of Mahad’s Chavdar Tale, Rs 45 crore for Anna Bhau Sathe’s memorial at Wategaon, and Rs 100 crore for the Bhima Koregaon memorial. “The use of the funds granted to PES will start soon. A plan has been prepared for it,” he added.

In his presidential closing speech, Dr Gaikwad also assured that the funds would be used properly. P R Sanglikar made the introduction. Ashwini Deshmukh and Rajnandini Bhingare conducted the proceedings of the programme. Principal Abhijit Wadekar proposed a vote of thanks.