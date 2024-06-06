Resolving water issue is major challenge before new MP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The results of the Lok Sabha election were announced on June 4. Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidate Sandipan Bhumare won by 1.34 lakh votes. Following the victory, meetings, felicitations, and receptions will continue for at least a month. The newly elected MP faces the challenge of meeting the expectations of the constituency's citizens. The biggest challenge is to improve the city's water supply and attract major industries to Auric. Bhumare will need to complete the city's water supply project on time to boost the city's development.

Five Expectations from the New MP

Solving the City’s Water Issue: Complete the city water supply project within the next six months.

Bringing Solar Energy Projects: Introduce solar energy projects for sustainable development.

Electricity and Water Supply in Rural Areas: Make efforts to provide electricity and water supply in rural areas.

Boosting Tourism: Improve the road network to all tourist destinations in the district.

Attracting Industrial Investment: Bring industrial investment to Auric to create employment opportunities.

Focus on Sustainable Development...

Ram Bhogale (Industrialist): The new MP needs to focus on the sustainable development of the district. A significant amount of electricity is required to bring water from Jayakwadi to the city, resulting in monthly bills of crores of rupees for the municipal corporation. Therefore, efforts should be made to establish a floating solar energy project on Jayakwadi. The work on the city water supply project should be expedited and completed on time. If efforts are made to create basic infrastructure, it will transform all sectors of the city.

City's Future Depends on Water

Vikas Chaudhary (CREDAI President): The city's future is dependent on its water supply. It is expected that the water supply project will be completed on time. Twenty-four organisations presented a list of expectations to MP Sandipan Bhumare. These included demands for roads, water supply, drainage facilities, industrial investment, and tourism development. The city is expanding in all directions, so attention should also be given to hawkers' zones, parking, sports grounds, and parks, with efforts towards making it a Smart City. People coming from outside should feel like staying and living in this city. The expectation is to create such facilities.

Expectations for Rural Development

Dr. Yashwant Gade (Former President, Indian Medical Association): The urban areas have a fairly good infrastructure, although there are issues with the water supply. However, there is a significant need for roads and water supply in rural areas. It is essential to extend the reach of rural roads and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to the grassroots level. MP Bhumare should make efforts in this regard.

What Does the MP Say?

Sandipan Bhumare, MP: Development works have already been carried out in the constituency. The most important issue is to implement the city’s new water supply scheme. I will prioritize completing this project. Efforts will also be made to prioritize rural roads, water supply, especially ensuring a stable electricity supply for farmers, village cleanliness, attracting industrial investment, and creating roads for tourism development.