Responsibility given to officers for Municipal Council elections
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 5, 2025 22:45 IST2025-11-05T22:45:03+5:302025-11-05T22:45:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The machinery is gearing up for the upcoming elections of six Municipal Councils (MCs) and one ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The machinery is gearing up for the upcoming elections of six Municipal Councils (MCs) and one Nagar Panchay (NP) in the district.
District Collector Deelip Swami has appointed Election Returning Officer and Assistant Election Returning Officer and Additional Assistant Returning Officer as per the directions of the State Election Commission.
As the administrative machinery has to conduct the elections by December 3, the machinery has started working.
MC Namel- Returning Officer - Asst RO----------- Addl Asst RO
Vaijapur ............. Arun Jarhad....... Bhagwat Bighot ......... Sunil Sawant
Gangapur ........... Navnath Vaghwad .. Santosh Agle ...... Sachin Waghmare
Paithan .............. Neelam Bafna .... Pallavi Ambhore ..... Jyoti Pawar
Kannad ............ Eknath Bangale .. Prashant Kale .... Vidyacharan Kadavkar
Khuldabad .......... Swaroop Kankal .. Sameer Shaikh .... Pramod Sawant
Sillod ................Nilesh Apar ...... Karbhari Divekar ...... Satish Soni
Phulambri (NP)..Yogita Khatavkar- Dnyaneshwar Thombre-Narendra UkhalkarOpen in app