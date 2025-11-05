Responsibility given to officers for Municipal Council elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The machinery is gearing up for the upcoming elections of six Municipal Councils (MCs) and one Nagar Panchay (NP) in the district.

District Collector Deelip Swami has appointed Election Returning Officer and Assistant Election Returning Officer and Additional Assistant Returning Officer as per the directions of the State Election Commission.

As the administrative machinery has to conduct the elections by December 3, the machinery has started working.

MC Namel- Returning Officer - Asst RO----------- Addl Asst RO

Vaijapur ............. Arun Jarhad....... Bhagwat Bighot ......... Sunil Sawant

Gangapur ........... Navnath Vaghwad .. Santosh Agle ...... Sachin Waghmare

Paithan .............. Neelam Bafna .... Pallavi Ambhore ..... Jyoti Pawar

Kannad ............ Eknath Bangale .. Prashant Kale .... Vidyacharan Kadavkar

Khuldabad .......... Swaroop Kankal .. Sameer Shaikh .... Pramod Sawant

Sillod ................Nilesh Apar ...... Karbhari Divekar ...... Satish Soni

Phulambri (NP)..Yogita Khatavkar- Dnyaneshwar Thombre-Narendra Ukhalkar