Restoration of Makai Gate begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The custodian of heritage gate - Makai Gate - department of state archaeology (DSA) has initiated the restoration work, and plastering work is currently underway. Notably, the same materials used in the original construction of the gate; such as lime and brick powder, are being used in the restoration process. This approach is expected to help the gate regain its former glory.

Before starting the restoration, all the old cement plaster that had been applied over the years was carefully removed. Now, the plastering is being done using traditional materials like lime and crushed bricks, just as in the original construction. Due to this ongoing work, traffic through the Makai Gate has been temporarily halted.