Restoring smiles: Lions club free plastic surgery camp transforms lives

Chaitali Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For children born with physical deformities or scarred from accidents, everyday life can be a struggle facing stares, teasing, or difficulty performing simple tasks. The 49th free plastic surgery camp, organized by the Lions Club of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chikalthana in collaboration with MGM Hospital and the Chemists and Druggists Association, has become a lifeline for such families. The four-day camp, held in memory of Padma Shri Dr. Sharadkumar Dicksheet, offers free surgeries, medical care, and medicines, helping children regain both health and confidence.

“With the help of the Lions Club, my child will regain his confidence,” said a relative of a young burn survivor, reflecting the hope the camp brings to families. Lions Club president Rajesh Shukla said, “It is the blessings of the people we are able to help the smiles on their faces that are the true reward for the Lions’ service.”

On the second day, 45 surgeries were performed, including several children who have been returning for years to complete their treatment, each visit marking a small but significant step towards a healthier, more confident future.

Boxes

Aradhya Vyapari, 7 years old: Born with drooping eyelids, Aradhya had her left eyelid treated last year and underwent surgery on her right eyelid this year.

"She is recovering fully. We felt very relaxed seeing the environment. She was so comfortable with everyone that it made her surgery much easier. Initially, we thought she wouldn’t be ready, but after last year’s treatment, she was fully prepared for this surgery. The camp has truly eased all our worries," said her aunt, Pallavi Vyapari.

Nachiket Shejul, 8 years old: Nachiket had a birthmark on his forehead and nose, treated over three surgeries.

"People used to make fun of him, which made him feel inferior. The doctors treated his skin gradually, and now it looks normal. The Lions Club’s initiative has helped us so much that we decided to return for the remaining surgeries. Initially, I was very worried about the pain and difficulties, but seeing the progress gave me great relief," said his mother, Sunita Shejul.

Padmaja Mundada, 10 years old: Burned by hot oil at age three, Padmaja has undergone gradual surgeries to restore her neck and hands.

"Next year, the remaining surgeries will fully restore her skin. She used to cry a lot, and her friends would ask about her burns. Seeing the results here, I felt it was the right place for her treatment. The doctors are very kind and remember us, which makes the child feel comfortable and confident," said her mother, Manisha Mundada.

For these children, the camp is more than medical care; it is a chance at a normal childhood, renewed confidence, and a brighter future.