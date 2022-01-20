Restrictions again play a spoiler for wedding ceremonies

Aurangabad, Jan 20:

After a few days of rest, the wedding season started on Thursday. However, now marriage ceremonies have to be performed within the rules and regulations. Only 50 attendees have been permitted to attend the ceremony held in the city. Hence many have postponed their wedding ceremonies till the third wave recedes.

The wedding season started after a gap of 21 days. However, the enthusiasm that was present in the wedding which took place in the month of November-December was not seen today. Those who had their weddings scheduled this month postponed the dates due to restrictions. "We had invited 400 guests. However, now there is a big question as to which 50 of them should be called and who should be omitted from the ceremony. Some relatives might get angry. Hence we agreed to postpone the wedding because of the restrictions", said Avinash Satpute, father of the groom.

No new bookings

As the number of corona patients increased and again only 50 people were allowed to attend the wedding. And 20 per cent of weddings between January and February were postponed. However, some people decided to continue with limited people. Due to the new rules, however, no one came to book new dates after February, Vilas Korde, secretary, marriage hall and lawn association.

Auspicious muhurat for marriage:

January: 22,23,27,29.

February: 5, 6, 7, 10, 17, 19.

March: 25, 26, 27, 28.

April: 15,17,19,21,24,25.

May: 4,10,13,14,18,20,21,22,25,26,

27.

June: 1,6,8,11,13,14,16,18,22

July: 3,5,6,7,8,9