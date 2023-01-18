Restrictions won't allow Osho's thought to reach people

Swami Chaitanya Keerti: Osho has become more relevant in present circumstances

Aurangabad: Osho’s birth and death place, Samadhi is in India. However, Westerners have the recognition rights of everything related to Osho. The headquarters of Osho International has been shifted to Zurich. Many restrictions are being imposed on followers without allowing Osho’s thoughts to reach the people, said Swami Chaitanya Keerti, in an exclusive interview with Lokmat Times in Aurangabad.

Swamiji was initiated into Osho's Neo Sannyas movement in 1971 and ever since has been dedicatedly associated with the world of meditation. He is also the editor of Osho World magazine. Swamiji along with hundreds of Osho disciples are protesting over issues including selling off land of Osho Ashram at the Osho International Centre in Koregaon Park. Swamiji said that all the money from the literature claiming Osho’s intellectual property goes to Zurich. Indian Osho Ashrams do not get any income. On the contrary, they are charging Rs 970 for a half an hour entry in the ashram, putting restrictions on wearing Osho's necklace and claiming rights of Osho literature. Attempts are being made to sell the property of the ashram. It’s all a conspiracy to end Osho’s thoughts and philosophy. Osho is the wealth of India. However, foreigners are claiming every one of their literature, making it difficult for them to reach the world.

More relevant in present circumstances

Osho has become more relevant in the present circumstances. Osho has given the message of love, peace and joy. In today's busy life, one needs to engage Osho's meditation techniques. It helps you to gain your consciousness making you positive and happy from inside out. Even a common man can learn Vipassana and active meditation.