Result of 89 courses declared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The office of the director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has declared the result of 89 undergraduate and postgraduate courses of winter session examinations.

The university conducted October-November winter sessions 2023 examinations of the different UG and PG courses between November and January.

The students of 135 courses appeared for the examinations in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv districts which fall within the jurisdiction of the university.

BoEE director Dr Bharati Gawali said that the results of 89 courses have been declared so far. She said that the process of announcing the results of the remaining courses is underway.

Meanwhile, the results of some of the courses were delayed. The officers of BoEE said that the reason delay in the result becasue colleges do not send the teachers for the assessment work.

“The colleges admit students but their teachers are reluctant to undertake evaluation of answer books of the students,” they added.