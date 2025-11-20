Result of CSEET declared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 session was declared at 2 pm on Thursday. The students took CSEET on November 8 and 10.

The result has been made available on the website of the Institute (www.icsi.edu) and the candidates may download their e-Result-cum-marks statement.

In the CSEET November 2025 session, 78.40 per cent of candidates were declared successful. The next examination for CS Executive Entrance Test will be conducted on 10 January, 2026 and candidates desirous of appearing in the said CSEET may register up to December 15.