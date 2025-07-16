Result of CSEET-July 2025 declared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) at 2 pm, Wednesday.

The students appeared for the test between July 5 and 7. The result was made available on the website of the portal of the Institute (www.icsi.edu) and the candidates may download their e-result-cum-marks statement. A total of 73.01% candidates were declared successful in the CSEET. The next Examination for CS Executive Entrance Test will be held on November 8, 2025 (Saturday). Candidates desirous of appearing in the CSEET may register up to October 15.