Result of different PG courses out

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) declared the results of different postgraduate courses on Thursday.

The result of the following courses are as follows; M Com (CBCGS, pattern-2022), M Com (NEP-2023-24), MCA (CBCGS, pattern-2020-21), M Sc-Botany-(NEP-2022), M Sc-Botany (NEP-2023), MSW-(NEP-2023) and MSW-(NEP-2024).