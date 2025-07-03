Result of different PG courses out

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 3, 2025 21:40 IST2025-07-03T21:40:02+5:302025-07-03T21:40:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) declared the results ...

Result of different PG courses out | Result of different PG courses out

Result of different PG courses out

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) declared the results of different postgraduate courses on Thursday.

The result of the following courses are as follows; M Com (CBCGS, pattern-2022), M Com (NEP-2023-24), MCA (CBCGS, pattern-2020-21), M Sc-Botany-(NEP-2022), M Sc-Botany (NEP-2023), MSW-(NEP-2023) and MSW-(NEP-2024).

Open in app