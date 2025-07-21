Result of LLB-3 & 5-yr courses declared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) declared the result of B A (LLB)-five years and LLB-three year degree courses on Monday.

BoEE director Dr B N Dole said that the result of these courses were announced today. The students took the examintion in May-June 2025. The mark sheet of the result will be sent to the colleges.