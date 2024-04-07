Result of M Ed, B Ed, B P Ed & M P Ed declared

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has declared the result of entrance tests conducted for admissions to four courses in education and physical education.

The result of Maharashtra-M Ed, B Ed (3 Years Integrated Course), B P Ed and M P Ed Common Entrance Tests (CETs) was announced on Saturday.

The mark sheet of the candidates has been made available in the login of the candidates. The tests were conducted between March 2 and 7 for the admissions to the said courses for the academic year.

Box

Test-wise top three highest scorer

The examination-wise top three candidates' names who have obtained the highest marks are as follows;

1.M Ed.-CET

--Hrishikesh Kulkarni (83)

--Phapale Shashikant (78)

--Sandhya Gaikwad (76)

2. B Ed-M Ed (three Years Integrated Courses) CET

--Bangar Atmaram (87)

--Misar Babarao (82)

--Parbat Shrikant (81)

3. B PEd-CET

--Chankit Sombir (85)

-- Govind Thepadiya and Shashank Pal (83 each)

--Dharm Bharadwaj (82)

4.M.P.Ed.-CET

--Viashnavi Joshi (83)

--Priya (82)

--Ritu Raj (81)

Box

No objection was raised by the candidates

The CET Cell made available Objection Tracker to the aspirants of the courses in their

log in from March 27 to 29 to track the objections to the questions and answers given by them in the CET. It is observed from the system data that, objections have not been raised by the candidates on the questions in the question paper and the answer options for the said courses during the above period. Hence, CET Cell declared results in due course.