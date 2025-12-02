Results delayed; tension rises

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Voting for the elections to six municipal councils in the district was held peacefully on Tuesday. Before the High Court’s order, vote counting was scheduled for Wednesday, December 3, and the administration had already prepared accordingly. However, with the High Court now directing that counting be held on December 21, the administration faces the added responsibility of safeguarding the EVMs for the next 20 days, leading to heightened anxiety within the system.

The administration has ordered strict police security around all strong-room centres. Tehsildars and nayab tehsildars appointed as in-charge officers have been instructed to remain vigilant. District collector Deelip Swami informed that instructions have been issued to install additional CCTV cameras around the strong-room premises.

Polling for the municipal councils of Vaijapur, Paithan, Sillod, Kannad, Khuldabad, and Gangapur took place on Tuesday. Voters turned out in large numbers at Sillod, Khuldabad, and other locations. After polling concluded, all sealed EVMs and election materials were deposited in the strong rooms, which were then sealed in the presence of the election observer and police officials.