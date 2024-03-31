Resurrection of Jesus Christ celebrated in traditional manner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of all Christian denominations celebrated Easter, the resurrection of Lord Jesus, with devotion and tradition in the different parts of the city on Sunday.

Bishop of Marathwada Dioeces-CNI and Moderator Commissary Rt Rev M U Kasab delivered religious discourses at Christ Church on the occasion of resurrection while Rev Sushil Ghule, alter Boy Justin Khetre and Snehil Londhe took efforts for the rituals. The priest gave a message of devotion and prayer for the festival.

Priest of St Philip's Church Rev Samson Battise, Rev Samuel Nikalje at Holy Trinity Church Nagar Naka, and Rev Shanti Mitra at St Stephen's Churc-Cidco gave religious discourses.

Bishop R B Gaikwad delivered the religious sermon at Immanuel Church at Bhavsinghpura. Rev Amol Gaikwad assisted him. Christ Church and St Philp Church took out religious processions at Shantipura for the celebration and to express the joy of the resurrection festival. Different teams players DJ, lezim and drums in the processions.

The procession began at Shantipura. It culminated in front of the Church via Sunil Chowk, Jinsipura, and Mother Teresa Chowk. Some followers offered free refreshments and tea in memory of their beloved family members in the procession.

An active leader of the community Rajendra Gadkari, Manoj Nirmal, John Patole, Pravin Awsare, Peter Patole, Deepak Waghmare, Pravin Gavle, Papu Kakde and members of musical instruments troupes, women and youth associations worked for the disciplined procession.

Meanwhile, Rt Rev M U Kasab felicitated and presented cash prizes to the various teams of the procession at Christ Church.

Rev Sushil Ghule, secretary James Ambildhage, treasurer Bipin Ingles, member Mahesh Shrisundar, Prashant Tidke, Pradeep Takwale, social activist Guddu alias Vijay Nikalje and others were present on the dais.