Retd. BSNL official passes away

Aurangabad:

A retired senior clerk in BSNL and resident of Rohilla Galli, Furquana Khanam Inayat Ahmad Khan, died after a brief illness on Sunday. She was 70.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was performed in City Chowk Masjid yesterday at 3 pm, while the burial took place in Panchkunwan Qabrastan in the afternoon. She is survived by two sons.