Retd. JD-AH Dr. Syed Iqbal passed away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A retired Joint Director of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dr Syed Iqbal Arefuddin, passed away in the wee hours on Wednesday. He was 74.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at the Dargah Hazrat Shahanoormiyan Masjid (in Osmanpura) and the burial took place in the graveyard adjoining the mosque today morning.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter, a son (journalist Syed Naseer Saifuddin), a daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.