Retd. JD-AH Dr. Syed Iqbal passed away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 4, 2024 08:20 PM2024-09-04T20:20:02+5:302024-09-04T20:20:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A retired Joint Director of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dr Syed Iqbal Arefuddin, passed away in ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A retired Joint Director of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dr Syed Iqbal Arefuddin, passed away in the wee hours on Wednesday. He was 74.
His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at the Dargah Hazrat Shahanoormiyan Masjid (in Osmanpura) and the burial took place in the graveyard adjoining the mosque today morning.
He is survived by his wife, a daughter, a son (journalist Syed Naseer Saifuddin), a daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.Open in app