Retd Prof Ram Mane, wife die in accident while crossing road at Padegaon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajianagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University's student-loving retired professor Dr Ramrao Mane (73) and his wife adv Ratnamala Mane (65), were killed in an accident while crossing a road at Padegaon on Saturday evening.

He was working in the Chemistry Department of Bamu from 1980 to 2024. He was a member of the Senate and Management Council from 2006 to 2010.

Dr Mane played a major role in the construction of the Dharashiv sub-campus of the university. He was known as a staunch supporter and trusted colleague of the late MLC Vasantrao Kale.

Dr Mane was Bamu’s retired professor while his wife Ratnamala Salunke (Mane) was a lawyer by profession.

High Court lawyer adv Ratnamala Salunke started her legal practice as a junior to adv Vasantrao Salunke. She had been working for the last three decades.

Their relatives informed that the last rites will be performed on the couple at Ruibhar in Dharashiv district on October 26. The Mane couple did not have children, but they had played the role of guardians of many students. The news of the accidental death of a student-loving professor and advocate couple is shocking.