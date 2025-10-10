Retd RTO official Syed Abdul Naeem passes away
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 10, 2025 17:55 IST2025-10-10T17:55:03+5:302025-10-10T17:55:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Retired RTO official Syed Abdul Naeem alias Syed Raees Abdul Rahim died of a brief illness on Thursday. He was 77.
His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Jama Masjid in Chawani in the evening while the burial took place at Eidgah graveyard after Namaz-e-Isha (late evening).
He is survived by a family comprising a wife, one son and four daughters.