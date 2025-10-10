Retd RTO official Syed Abdul Naeem passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Retired RTO official Syed Abdul Naeem alias Syed Raees Abdul Rahim died of a brief illness on Thursday. He was 77.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Jama Masjid in Chawani in the evening while the burial took place at Eidgah graveyard after Namaz-e-Isha (late evening).

He is survived by a family comprising a wife, one son and four daughters.