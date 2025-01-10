Retd. Sales Tax Addl. Commissioner Khalil Kazi passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Retired Additional Commissioner (Sales Tax), Syed Abdul Khalil Kazi (resident of Cidco N-11), died of a brief illness on Friday afternoon. He was 70.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Kohinoor Masjid in Mehmoodpura, late in the evening, and the burial took place in the graveyard at Rauza Baugh.

He is survived by one son and one daughter.