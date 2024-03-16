Retd. Sales Tax Officer M I Baig passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 16, 2024 04:30 PM2024-03-16T16:30:02+5:302024-03-16T16:30:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A retired assistant commissioner (Department of Sales Tax), Mirza Ikramullah Baig, died of a brief illness at his residence in Arish Colony, on Saturday morning. He was 71.
His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Kali Masjid in Ranmastpura after Namaz-e-Asar and the burial took place in the graveyard adjacent to the mosque in the evening.
He leaves behind a family comprising three brothers and six sisters. People from different walks of life attended the last rites.