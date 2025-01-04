Retired API's son caught stealing bikes, 14 recovered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a dramatic turn of events, the MIDC Cidco police nabbed Syed Shoaib alias Guddu Sadiq Ali, the son of a retired API, while he was attempting to steal a bike near Prozone Mall. The arrest led to the recovery of 14 stolen bikes that were sold to a garage owner in Kannad.

The operation unfolded after months of increasing bike thefts in the area. Prozone Mall’s surroundings, often crowded with vehicles parked on footpaths to avoid parking fees had become a hotspot for thieves. Acting on these incidents, PI Gajanan Kalyankar deployed a team in plain clothes to monitor the area.

On the afternoon of the operation, API Bharat Pachole and constables Sanjay Nand and Santosh Gaikwad noticed Shoaib suspiciously attempting to unlock several bikes.

“We saw him trying keys on multiple bikes. His actions raised suspicion and we acted immediately,” said a police officer involved in the operation. Upon his arrest, Shoaib admitted to stealing bikes with the help of his brother-in-law, Shahebaz Shaikh(22), who is reportedly preparing for police recruitment exams. Acting promptly, constables Haider Shaikh, Santosh Sonawane, Prakash Sonawane, Parshuram Sonune, Arvind Puri, and Vinod Kanpure arrested the accomplices and seized 14 bikes.

------------------------------------(BOX)------------------------------------

Bikes sold cheap

The stolen bikes were sold to Shaikh Wajid(42, Rashidpura), a garage owner in Kannad, for as little as Rs 12,000 each.

------------------------------------(BOX)------------------------------------

A family’s tarnished reputation

Shoaib’s father, a retired police officer who served as an API, adds an ironic twist to the case. Shoaib, previously arrested by the Crime Branch in 2016, has now been arrested again after eight years. Despite his father’s law enforcement background, Shoaib has found himself on the wrong side of the law once more.

------------------------------------(BOX)------------------------------------

Police recover 39 stolen bikes in a week

This operation is part of a larger crackdown by MIDC Cidco police, who have recovered 39 stolen bikes in two separate cases over the past week. “We are committed to making the city safer and ensuring that such criminals face justice,” said PI Kalyankar.

------------------------------------(BOX)------------------------------------

The case has raised eyebrows, not just because of Shoaib’s background but also due to the systematic manner in which the gang operated. The police are now investigating whether more vehicles and individuals are connected to the racket.