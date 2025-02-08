Retired cop, sand mafia booked for threatening tehsildar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A retired police constable, identified as Pawar, and his associates from the sand mafia have been booked for threatening and abusing a tehsildar after he seized an illegally transported sand-laden Hyva truck. The case has been registered at Jinsi Police Station.

-------------------------------(BOX)----------------------------

How the incident unfolded

On February 6, around 10 pm, Tehsildar Mundlod noticed a sand-laden Hyva truck near Vijay Chowk in Garkheda. When questioned, the driver claimed that the vehicle belonged to police constable Pawar. Sensing illegal activity, Mundlod immediately called a talathi and seized the truck. As the truck was being taken to the tehsil office, Pawar and a group of men intercepted Mundlod near the Superintendent of Police’s office. They hurled abuses, issued threats, and called in a mob of 100-150 people to create panic. Amid the chaos, the accused managed to take the truck away.

------------------------(BOX)------------------------

Did police support the Sand Mafia?

When Mundlod went to lodge a complaint at the police station, he found Pawar and his associates already there. Instead of registering his complaint, the police allegedly seized Mundlod’s own vehicle and warned him of action. He was made to wait at the station until 1 am and was forced to return home in a private vehicle.

------------------------(BOX)------------------------

Action taken after complaint

The incident highlighted tensions between the police and the revenue department, exposing possible links between officers and the sand mafia. On February 9, Mundlod submitted a detailed report to the District Collector, who expressed displeasure and ordered senior police officials to act. Following this, a case was registered against Pawar and his associates for obstructing government work and theft.

------------------------(BOX)------------------------

Who is Pawar?

Sources revealed that Pawar retired four months ago but has allegedly been involved in the illegal sand trade for years. He owns multiple Hyva trucks and has a history of legal troubles linked to his son. His brother was also a police officer, which reportedly helped him maintain close ties with both the police force and the sand mafia.

------------------------(BOX)------------------------

Police Inquiry Ordered

An internal probe has been launched to investigate allegations that officers mistreated Mundlod and supported the accused. CCTV footage and witness statements are being reviewed. "A departmental inquiry has been ordered, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings."-----------------( DCP Nitin Bagate)