Retired EO Deshmukh joins BJP ahead of Graduates’ Constituency elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Ahead of the upcoming Marathwada Graduates’ Constituency elections, retired education officer M K Deshmukh and his supporters joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday at the party headquarters in Mumbai, in the presence of State BJP President Ravindra Chavan. Even though there was internal opposition within the party, OBC welfare minister Atul Save and MLC Sanjay Kenekar played a key role in facilitating Deshmukh’s entry into the BJP. MLA Anuradha Chavan and several others were also present on the occasion.

According to party sources, the matter of Deshmukh’s induction reached state president Chavan and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Reportedly, when Kenekar expressed displeasure saying, “If we cannot facilitate party entries even when we are ministers and general secretaries, then what use are our positions?”. Accordingly, the issue was finally resolved, and Deshmukh’s entry was approved.

Who joined BJP

Along with M K Deshmukh, the other individuals who joined BJP include retired deputy director Bhausaheb Tupe, Ramesh Tangade, Shivaji Pawar, Venkatesh Komatwar, Manoj Patil, Aabasaheb Jagtap (Working President, Federation of Educational Institutions), Shivaji Devre, Prof. Ramlal Pandure, Prof. Abhilash Sonawane, Rajiv Shinde, Vijay Dwarkonde, and others.

Graduates’ election likely in December next year

The Graduates’ Constituency election is expected to be held in December next year, and the voter registration process has already begun. Currently, no political party seems inclined to contest this seat through an alliance. A number of potential candidates from the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, Sharad Pawar faction, Thackeray Shiv Sena, and Shinde Shiv Sena are preparing to contest.

It is being discussed that the BJP has identified Deshmukh as its likely candidate, and the party is planning to contest the seat on its own strength.

BJP’s strength will increase

OBC welfare minister Atul Save said, “With Deshmukh joining the BJP, the party’s strength among teachers and graduate voters will grow. The party will decide on his candidature.”

Candidature decision lies with the party

MLC Sanjay Kenekar said, “Along with Deshmukh, four former education officers and heads of educational organisations have joined the BJP. Their presence has strengthened the party. The final decision on candidature will be taken by the party.”

We’ll gift the constituency to the party

BJP leader M K Deshmukh said, “On minister Save’s request, I had withdrawn from the assembly elections. It’s through his efforts and MLC Kenekar’s persuasion that I joined the party. We will work hard to ensure victory in the Teachers’ and Graduates’ Constituency and present it as a gift to the BJP.”

Internal opposition within the party

There was strong resistance from local BJP office-bearers against Deshmukh’s entry. However, minister Save and MLC Kenekar stood firm and ensured his induction. Party insiders said that Deshmukh’s inclusion has disheartened some aspirants who were preparing to contest from the Graduates’ Constituency on a BJP ticket. In fact, several of these local hopefuls reportedly tried to block his entry into the party until the very end.