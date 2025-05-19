Retired judge defrauded; High Court rejects anticipatory bail application of builder

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has recently rejected the anticipatory bail application of a builder who defrauded a retired judge of Rs 85 lakh. The builder Madhusudan Dilip Uttarwar (resident of Manjit Pride, Beed Bypass) defrauded retired judge Tryambak Jadhav (resident of Taleshwar Housing Society, Bibi ka Maqbara Road) of Rs 85 lakh by luring him with a promise to develop a plot. Accordingly, a criminal case was registered against the builder Uttarwar, who then applied for bail to evade his arrest.

An agreement was made between Jadhav and Uttarwar to construct a building comprising 11 flats and 2 offices on a plot in Taleshwar Colony, with Jadhav holding a 55 per cent share and Uttarwar 45 pc. One of the conditions of the agreement was that the plot must not be mortgaged to raise a loan. A development agreement and an irrevocable power of attorney were registered with the registrar’s office. However, after completing around 35 pc of the construction, Uttarwar breached the agreement and mortgaged the plot to Yavatmal Urban Co-operative Bank, securing a project loan of Rs 60 lakh.

Later, he cited inability to proceed with the work and requested Jadhav to take a loan to repay the Rs 60 lakh debt. Jadhav facilitated a loan of Rs 1.5 crore from the same bank, out of which Rs 85 lakh was disbursed. Uttarwar allegedly misappropriated this amount as well.

Earlier, the District and Sessions Court had rejected Uttarwar’s anticipatory bail on April 11. He then approached the High Court bench, which also rejected his plea on May 7, citing clear evidence of his involvement in the crime.