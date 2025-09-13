Retired judge loses ₹50,000

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Without sharing any OTP or clicking on any link, ₹50,000 was siphoned off from the bank account of a retired judge. A case was registered at Jawaharnagar Police Station on Friday.

The complainant, a 67-year-old retired judge, received an SMS on September 11 evening stating that ₹50,000 had been debited from his bank account. According to him, he had not clicked on any link, transferred money, or shared an OTP. He immediately contacted his bank, where he was informed that a person named Jayant had fraudulently withdrawn the amount.

The judge then lodged a complaint at Jawaharnagar Police Station. Police have sought details of the bank account into which the money was transferred. “Once we receive information about the person and the method used for the withdrawal, the investigation will move forward,” said Police Inspector Sachin Kumbhar.