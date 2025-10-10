Retired teacher dies after falling from moving train

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A retired teacher died after falling from a moving train near Lasur Station. The incident occurred on Friday (October 10) around 3 PM. The deceased has been identified as Harishchandra Namdev Vagade (65), resident of Vaijapur.

Harishchandra Vagade had boarded the Nanded-Mumbai Tapovan Express from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar towards Vaijapur on Friday. Between Khadak Narla and Daigaon (Lasur side), Vagade fell from the train. The information about the person falling from the train was received by President of the Railway Sena, Santosh Somani.

Following this, Shillegaon police and members of the Railway Sena conducted a search operation and found a deceased passenger near Gate No. 37. Relatives arrived at the scene and identified Vagade. The Shillegaon police sent him to the Primary Health Center at Lasur Station, where doctors examined him and declared him dead. Further investigation is being conducted by Shillegaon police.

Vagade had retired as a physical education teacher from New High School, Dhodlagaon.