Retired university professor Dr Ram Mane and wife die in high-speed car crash

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

While returning home after consoling a bereaved family member, retired university chemistry professor Dr Ramrao Mane (71) and his wife, legal expert adv. Ratnamala Salunke-Mane (64), were killed in a high-speed car accident. The tragic incident occurred around 6.30 pm on Saturday in front of the Archangan area in Padegaon.

Dr Mane, a resident of Nandanvan Colony, also had a home in Deshmukhnagar, Padegaon. A few days ago, a relative living in the Archangan area had passed away. On Saturday evening, the couple went to pay their respects. While crossing the road together, holding each other’s hands to reach Deshmukhnagar, a speeding white car traveling toward Nagarnaka hit them. The collision was so severe that both were thrown a considerable distance, sustaining serious head and chest injuries. Locals rushed them to a hospital, but they were declared dead on arrival.

Hundreds of pofessors and students mourn

Dr. Mane was a student-favorite professor at the university. News of the accident drew hundreds of students, faculty members, and staff to the hospital. Many were seen in tears upon learning of their sudden demise.

Renowned researcher and state education policy contributor

Dr. Mane was a distinguished chemistry professor and held several patents for his research. His work earned him recognition among prominent researchers across India. He also made notable contributions as a member of the state’s educational policy committee.

Mentor offering emotional and financial support

Dr. Mane supported numerous students during difficult times, providing both emotional and financial guidance. Known for his mentorship, he helped hundreds of students, many of whom are now internationally recognized researchers. He regularly assisted rural students, providing financial aid for research and opportunities to study abroad. Dr. Mane also contributed articles on chemistry and educational policy in various national and local publications.