Retreating rain increases water level in Harsul Lake

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news as the level of water in Harsul Lake has touched a height of 20-feet mark. The lake has witnessed a rise in 6-feet height of water in just 2 days. Meanwhile, the sources added, the reservoir will be filled up to the brim if the level of water increases by a height of 8-feet more.

The region has been receiving a downpour daily for the last 10 days daily. Hence the storage capacity of water in Jayakwadi Dam has reached 44 per cent. Meanwhile, the Harsul Lake which supplies water to 14 localities of the old city and other areas witnessed a rise in the height of water level by 6-feets in two days. Two days ago the height was 14 feet and on Friday it touched 20-feet.