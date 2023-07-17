Return flights of Haj pilgrims to begin today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The return flights of Haj pilgrims from Marathwada will start arriving at Chikalthana Airport on July 18. It may be noted that more than 1737 pilgrims from Marathwada and adjoining districts have gone to Jeddah from Aurangabad Embarkation Point (AEP) between June 7 and 17.

The Haj Committee of India gave two options for airports to the pilgrims, one was Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and another was Mumbai. People from the region preferred Chikalthana Airport, from where daily one flight was operated.

The first batch of 174 Haj pilgrims of 2023 took off the flight from Chikalthana Airport for Jeddah on June 7 and reached Jeddah in just 5.30 hours. Before the pilgrimage, Markaj-e-Khidmat-E-Hujjaj Committee gave training to all the pilgrims. All the pilgrims will return here between July 18 and 27. The first return flight will have 174 pilgrims.

The date-wise return flight schedule is as follows;

July 18-------11.5 am

July 19-------5.55 am

July 20-------8.55 am

July 21-------12.35 am

July 22-------5.35 am

July 23------12.05 pm

July 24------9.35 am

July 25------10.35 am

July 26------5.35 am

July 27–8.15 am and 7.55 pm