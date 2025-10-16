Return showers boost demand for waterproof Diwali lights

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With return showers forecasted this Diwali, shoppers are opting for waterproof lights, both Indian and Chinese. Remote-controlled lights are also gaining popularity, with buyers willing to pay extra for stylish and unique designs.

Festive electric torans, especially transparent leaf-shaped ones, along with decorative Om, Swastik, and zero-bulb strings, are in high demand. Traders note that waterproof lights now dominate the market, glowing even when wet. Prices start at Rs 600. Made-in-China lights remain popular, offering over 100 varieties priced from Rs 14 to Rs 2,000. Raunak Bora, Trader