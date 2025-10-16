Return showers drive demand for waterproof Diwali lights

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

This Diwali, shoppers are encouraged to choose “Made in India” products. Yet, markets are buzzing with both Indian and Chinese lights. With forecasts warning of return showers during the festival, customers are increasingly opting for waterproof lighting.

Remote-controlled lights gain popularity

Remote-operated lights are catching shoppers’ attention. Whether Indian or Chinese, buyers seek modern, stylish, and unique options, often willing to pay extra for premium designs.

High demand for festive torans

Transparent electric torans in leaf shapes are trending. Both small and large electric garlands, along with decorative Om, Swastik, and zero-bulb strings, are seeing strong demand. Shoppers often complain that lights get damaged or cause electric shocks in the rain. This year, heavy showers have hit the country, and more are expected during Diwali. Traders say waterproof lights now dominate the market. Even when soaked, these lights keep glowing. Prices start at Rs 600.

— Kishor Sankalecha, Trader

--------------

Affordable Options from Rs 14

Made-in-China lights have made a strong comeback. Markets now offer over 100 varieties, priced from ₹14 to Rs 2,000.

— Raunak Bora, Trader

Caption:

Shops dazzle with hundreds of electric garlands and decorative hangings this Diwali. Customers pick their favorites from the wide variety.