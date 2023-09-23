Review meeting of principals held in view of NEP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of Higher and Technical Education (HTE) conducted a review meeting of principals at Deogiri College on Thursday in view of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, under the Career Katta scheme.

Career Katta is initiated jointly by the Maharashtra Information Technology Support Centre (MITSC) and Higher and Technical Department to provide value-added skilled human resources.

Joint director of Technical Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajingar, region) Dr Umesh Nagdeve, joint director of Higher education (Chhatrapati Sambhajingar region) Dr Surendra Thakur, Yashwant Shitole from MITSC and Prashant Auti (expert Economic Literacy) guided the participants while divisional coordinator of Career Katta Principal Dr Bharat Khandare was the chief guest. Deogiri College Principal Dr Ashok Tejankar presided over the programme.

Its district coordinator Dr Rajesh Lahane conducted the proceedings while divisional coordinator Dr Rajendra Udhan proposed a vote of thanks.