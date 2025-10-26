Revised merit list for MBBS/BDS 3rd round to be released today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will display the revised combined merit list for the third round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) on October 27.

It may be noted that around 152 students from out of State found registered for the third round of MBBS and BDS. This round was only for the State quota candidates only. The Cell started verificaton of the documents of the registered candidates. The schedule for State counselling CAP-III round was postponed because of this.

But, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), New Delhi revised the schedule for the All India Quota (AIQ) and State quota counselling last week. In view of the revised schedule, the Competent Authority, State CET Cell, decided to re-revise the State Counselling Schedule for CAP Round 3 of MBBS and BDS.

As per the revised schedule, online registration again on October 25. It will be release revised combined merit list on October 27.

--Candidates can fill and edit preference form up to October 28

--Selection list for the third round will be declared October 30.

--Those who are selected can join physically and submit Status Retention from up to November 4.