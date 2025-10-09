Revised schedule of MBBS & BDS Round -3 released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) announced the revised schedule of Centralised Admission Process (CAP)-round III for MBBS and BDS courses.

The CET Cell has already completed the two CAP rounds for the academic year 2025-26.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), New Delhi, has revised the schedule for the

All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota Counselling on Thursday. In view of the revised schedule, State CET Cell, the competent authority for the admission, has decided to revise the State Counselling Schedule for CAP Round -III of MBBS and BDS courses.

As per the revised schedule, the seat matrix for the CAP round on October 10. The aspirants will be able to fill the online preference form between October 11 and 14 (up to 11.59 pm)

Holidays for 3 days

The selection list will be declared on October 17. Those who are selected can physically join and fill the Status Retention form with all original documents and requisite fees ( through DD/Cheque) up to October 26. However, there will be no activities on October 21, 22, and 23 (three-day holidays), which have been excluded from the schedule in view of the Diwali festival.

-- The schedule for the subsequent round will be declared in due course

-- Seats may increase due to cancellations of AIQ allotted candidates for round-3. Hence

candidates are advised to take note of the same and exercise their choice filling carefully

during the given period.