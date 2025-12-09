Revision of voter lists gets 1 more extension

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The work of revising the voter lists for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections is underway. The State Election Commission had ordered to revise and release the voter lists on December 10. The commission issued orders on Tuesday to publish the lists by December 15. The list should be released at the polling station on December 20 and

polling station-wise on December 27. A total of 7, 567 objections were filed against the voter lists displayed by the CSMC. Accordingly, the Municipal Corporation's Election Department almost cleared the objections through different teams.