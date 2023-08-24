Revision tests mandatory for HSC students of district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of HSC from the district will have to take revision tests between September 2023 and January 2024 under the Vidyarthi Prerna Pariksha initiative.

The office of the deputy director of education (Aurangabad region) and Education Officer (Secondary) of Zilla Parishad decided to conduct the five revision tests to improve reading and writing skills and practice for the examinations.

Some of the higher secondary schools, and junior colleges opposed the decision. So, a meeting of headmasters and principals of higher secondary schools and junior colleges was held at Bhanudas Chavan Hall on Thursday.

Education officer M K Deshmukh, vice principal of Deogiri Junior College Nandkishor Gaikwad, deputy education officer Ashok Patil and extension officers were seated on the dais.

Speaking at the meeting, M K Deshmukh said that action would be taken against the schools for opposing the tests. He said that the revision tests would be held so that students should be able to have practice of taking examinations within time and removing their fear and hesitation. The revision tests which included unit tests, are compulsory for all the junior colleges of the district.

An Examination Committee and another Question Paper Setting Panel were formed for the initiative. The education department asked the schools and colleges to take revision tests into consideration while allotting internal and practical marks to students.

The Department will inspect the schools randomly whether they have conducted the examinations or not.

Box

Revision test schedule

--First unit test between September 7 and 9

--First revision test from October 30 to November 4

--Second unit test between November 30 and December 3

--First revision test from December 26 and January 1

-Second revision test from January 22 to 29.