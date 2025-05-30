Reviving Ahilyabai Holkar’s legacy in Satara

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Khandoba Temple in Satara an enduring symbol of faith and history was decked with lights on the 300th birth anniversary of Rani Ahilyabai Holkar. Locals are urging authorities to restore its past grandeur and preserve the adjoining stepwell (barav), a structure that once solved the region’s drinking water crisis.

Built in the 18th century under Ahilyabai’s reign, the temple and barav exemplify her visionary leadership, marked by a blend of spiritual patronage and public welfare. The stepwell remains functional and is now the focus of conservation efforts.

Historian Dr. Mohit Desai noted that Ahilyabai's contributions extended beyond religious infrastructure she emphasized sustainability, water management, and traveler amenities like dharmashalas. Her imprint can still be seen nationwide, and the Satara site is a key testament to her governance.

Restoration of the temple has begun under the supervision of the government and archaeological bodies, with a focus on preserving traditional architecture. Trustees and locals are closely involved in this initiative.

“The Archaeology Department and local civic bodies must collaborate to safeguard this heritage. The temple also holds tourism potential and should be added to Satara’s official tourism circuit,”

— Dr. Vilas Parkhe, Dhangar Community Researcher