Reviving architectural beauty of Delhi Gate on cards

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Better late than never,

the state government has recently approved an estimate of Rs 2.60 crore for the preservation of the heritage structure Delhi Gate.

As reported earlier, the state’s Department of Archaeology (DoA) submitted the estimate to the government through its directorate after completing the scrutiny process in November 2023.

DoA’s acting assistant director Amol Gote said,“ The cabinet has approved the estimate. We will utilise the funds for repairing the terrace of the heritage gate, preserving its bastions and parapet walls. The works will be done in lime mortar to match the old construction material used in building the heritage etc.”

The city’s three gates - Delhi Gate, Makai Gate, and Bhadkal Gate are in the custodianship of DoA. The custodian had spent Rs 20 lakh, more than a decade and a half years ago, on the preservation of these three gates. The union Government had sanctioned the fund for the three gates under the then Ajanta Ellora Conservation and Tourism Development Project sponsored by the then Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC). A couple of days ago, the state approved Rs 2.24 crore for Makkai Gate. The preservation works of the gates will be started soon by the sub overseer (conservation branch) N B Charude and his team.

It may be noted that the remaining gates in the city are in the custodianship of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and their conservation and beautification works are planned under the guidance of the state’s Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC).