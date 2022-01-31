Reyansh Saboo, Aryaveer Darda emerge top winners in chess tournament

Aurangabad, Jan 31:

The Yellow Door organised a chess tournament on Sunday in two groups for the children. The first level was ‘Beginner’ while another was ‘Cadet.

The winners of the ‘Beginner’ group are as follows; Reyansh Saboo (first), Adhiraj Darda (second) and Aryaman Machhar (third). The winners of the 'Cadet' group are as follows; Aryaveer Darda (first), Vivaan Agarwal (second) and Archit Pande (third). Vijay Deshpande was the arbiter for the tournament.