Rice prices defy export ban, standing firm amidst production concerns

Adverse weather impacts paddy production, prompting price hike

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The combined effects of 'El Nino' and heavy rains for a month have taken a toll on paddy production, leading to a rise in prices for non-basmati rice by Rs 400 to 800 per quintal in the market. To curb further escalation, the Central government swiftly imposed a ban on the export of non-basmati rice. Despite the measure, the local market saw rice prices remaining unchanged.

Wholesale rice prices (per quintal)

Mussoorie: Rs 2900-3100

Kollam: Rs 5500-6000

BPT: Rs 4300-4500

Kali Mooch: Rs 5200-5500

Ambemohar: Rs 6500-7200

Retail sales price (per kg)

Mussoorie: Rs 35-36

Kollam: Rs 60-64

BPT: Rs 44-46

Kali Mooch: Rs 54-60

Ambemohar: Rs 72-74

New rice season nears

With sowing delayed due to late rains this year, the Kharif season is anticipated to witness reduced production. The new rice is expected to enter the market in December and January, coinciding with increased demand during Adhik maas, Shravan, and various festival days. The ban on exports has stabilized the price increase, providing relief to consumers and traders.

Merchant insights

Nilesh Somani, a merchant, expressed concern about the delayed production and its potential impact on the market. He noted that the government's export ban has been an attempt to control the price surge. Meanwhile, Srikanth Khatod, another merchant, highlighted the growing demand for light quality rice, particularly for delicacies like Anarsay, idli, masala dosa, and khichdi.