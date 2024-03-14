Rice prices rise in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after low production

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rice lovers in the city are feeling the pinch as prices of the staple grain have risen due to lower production this year. Kollam rice, a popular variety, has seen a jump from Rs 56 per kg to Rs 65 per kg. Many residents rely on rice for their daily meals, and the increase in price has added to their grocery bills.

New rice arrives, but prices remain high

The post-Diwali period typically sees the arrival of new rice varieties in the market. This year, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar boasts over 70 types of rice, including Sugandhi Chinnor and Basmati. However, prices across the board have gone up compared to Diwali.

Stable prices expected, despite Basmati availability

Local rice trader Nilesh Somani expects prices to remain stable throughout the year. While the arrival of Basmati, known for its higher price point, might influence the market, the overall low production in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh is the primary reason for the current increase.

Variety Current Price (Rs/kg) Diwali Price (Rs/kg)

Kolam 60-65 56-60

Kali Much 70-75 65-68

Ambemohar 64-65 68-70

Sugandhi Chinnor 48-50 40-44

Basmati 60-180 60-180