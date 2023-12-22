Richa Kasliwal new president of Jain Tag

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Richa Kasliwal was unanimously elected as president while Puja Jhanjri was elected as secretary of the Jain Tag group for the year 2023-24 in the elections held recently.

Outgoing president Shweta Sethi handed over the charge to the new president Kasliwal. The election was held under the guidance of Anupama Dagda, Dipika Badjate, Yashika Pande, Rina Thole, and Mounika Chandiwal. The remaining office bearers are Shweta Kasliwal (vice president), Purva Kasliwal (treasurer), Swati Kasliwal, Jayshree Lohade, Chaya Kasliwal, Rachna Pahade, Netraja Kasliwal, Mitali Kala, Ranu Sethi and others.

The members of the Sakal Jain Samaj and Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat have congratulated the new office bearers.