Rickshaw driver flees with elderly man’s bag near Cidco Bus Stand

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An 80-year-old farmer who came to visit his grandson in the city was robbed of Rs 20,000, a mobile phone, and a speaker by a rickshaw driver moments after getting down near Cidco bus stand on June 24.

Natharao Chavre, a resident of Sengaon in Hingoli taluka, had arrived in the city on June 22 to meet his grandson Aditya, who is studying here. On June 24 around 11 am, Chavre took a rickshaw to Cidco bus stand to return home. After paying the fare, he reached for his bag placed on the seat, but the rickshaw driver suddenly sped away with it. Chavre shouted for him to stop, but the driver fled. The victim later lodged a complaint at the MIDC Cidco police station. An FIR has been registered, and investigation is underway.