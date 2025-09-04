Rickshaw driver’s arrogance: woman pushed out, run over after fare dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A routine 2 km ride turned horrifying when a rickshaw driver demanded Rs 100 instead of the usual Rs 10 from a female passenger traveling from High Court signal to Mondha Square. On questioning him, the 38-year-old hospital employee from Shivshankar Colony was pushed out of the vehicle and run over, leaving her seriously injured. The driver remains absconding, said inspector Sachin Kumbhar of Jawaharnagar police. Two other passengers had alighted at Akashvani Chowk, and the victim expected Rs 90 change. When she objected, the driver abused her, grabbed her hand, and shoved her onto the road. The rickshaw ran over her left leg as he sped off. Her purse and mobile were inside the rickshaw. Police suspect the 25-year-old driver was under the influence of alcohol. The victim has lodged a complaint, but the driver remains untraced.