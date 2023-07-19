Rickshaw drivers protest in front of the RTO

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : There are no rickshaw stands in the city. Still the rickshaw drivers are being given no parking receipts. Taking the stand that if there are no stops, the fines of no parking will not be paid, the autorickshaw drivers - owners association joint action committee staged a sit-in protest in front of the RTO office for various demands on Wednesday. District president Sheikh Latif, Sheikh Ahmed, Sheikh Sarwar (Captain ), Sheikh Imran and other office bearers and members of various organizations were present. The rickshaw drivers gave a statement of various demands to the RTO officials.