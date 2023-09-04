Rickshaws operated for patients; gave free service to examinees

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Various Rickshaw drivers associations participated in the bandh called in the district on Monday. As a result, the city roads bore a deserted look throughout the day. However, some rickshaw drivers came and helped the patients to go to the hospitals while some provided free service to the candidates going for the examination for the recruitment of the Talati held in the city. Moreover, some were found taking advantage of the situation and extracting more fare from the passengers.

An auto-rickshaw driver Vaijanath Sangule from Padegaon had purchased a rickshaw, two days back. Despite the bandh, he brought a patient to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). All the members of the Maharashtra Vahatuk Sena participated in the bandh. However, 25 rickshaws of the Sena provided free service to the candidates going to attend the Talathi examination, said president Salim Khamgaonkar.

The president of the Rickshaw Chalak Malik Mahasangh Nisar Ahmed Khan that strict action should be taken against those who took advantage of the bandh and recovered more fare from the passengers.